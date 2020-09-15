AMD Radeon Navi 2 / VCN 3.0 Supports AV1 Video Decoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 September 2020 at 03:13 PM EDT. 19 Comments
RADEON --
It turns out the Radeon RX 6000 series will have AV1 hardware video decode capabilities.

In addition to Intel Xe / Tigerlake and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series supporting AV1 hardware decoding, it's now firmed up that the next-gen Navi 2 GPUs will also have AV1 decode.

As previously reported, the AMD next-gen GPUs feature VCN 3.0 for Video Core Next. The previous VCN 3.0 Linux/open-source patches didn't reveal AV1 capabilities but new patches out today confirm AV1 support with VCN3.

Patches add the new AV1 registers, among other patches out today. There is also the device IDs for "Sienna Cichlid" finally added of which there are six device IDs added.

AMD's RDNA 2 event is scheduled for 28 October where they will reveal more on these next-generation GPUs. Based on the timing of these latest patches though this AV1 support and other additions won't come until Linux 5.10, with that cycle kicking off in October but not releasing as stable until the end of the year or early 2021 depending upon how the rest of the 5.9 cycle plays out. At least for launch day support if not wanting to build your own open-source driver code, AMD should have new Radeon Software for Linux drivers that work on supported enterprise Linux distributions.
19 Comments
Related News
AMD Shows First Glimpse Of Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 Vulkan Driver Released With Several Game Fixes
AOMP 11.9 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
RADV Lands "Big Page" Optimization For Navi 2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October
V3DV Driver For Raspberry Pi Closing In On Vulkan 1.0