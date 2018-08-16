ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 16 August 2018 at 06:28 PM EDT. 3 Comments
It has been a while since ASUS last offered any Linux options for laptops, but they appear to have a new effort underway with Endless OS.

For those that remember Eee PC from a decade ago, ASUS used to offer some Linux laptops/netbook options that back was using Xandros Linux during the netbook fad:


ASUS is now offering the GNOME-focused Endless OS on select products. They have posted a tour and some details here as well as other support.

The ASUS VivoBook 15 X540NA is one of their few products currently offering Endless OS as an option alongside Windows 10.

Endless OS by Endless Computer is the Linux distribution that has been focused on offering Linux for low-cost PCs in developing countries, among other plans. Endless OS is based on Debian and uses a GNOME-based desktop environment.

It will certainly be interesting to see what more ASUS does in the Linux space and how well these Endless-based PCs are received.
