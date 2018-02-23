Intel ANV Getting VK_KHR_16bit_storage Support Wrapped Up
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 February 2018 at 06:05 AM EST.
Igalia's Jose Maria Casanova Crespo sent out a set of patches today for fixes that allow for the enabling of the VK_KHR_16bit_storage extension within Intel's ANV Vulkan driver.

The patches are here for those interested in 16-bit storage support in Vulkan. This flips on the features for storageBuffer16BitAccess, uniformAndStorageBuffer16BitAccess, storagePushConstant16 and the VK_KHR_16bit_storage extension. This support is present for Intel "Gen 8" Broadwell graphics and newer. Hopefully the work will be landing in Mesa Git soon.

With that said, I figure it's a good time for looking at what features are not yet exposed by the Intel ANV driver. The features not currently enabled include depth bounds, shader storage image multi-sample, shader storage image read without format, shader int 16, shader resource min-lod, and variable multi-sample rate.

It's great to see how the list is getting thinned out of device features not supported by the ANV driver. Similarly, it's great how Intel ANV continues keeping up with the latest Vulkan 1.0 specification revisions... Especially for those of you who remember how woefully outdated Mesa's OpenGL support used to be compared to upstream.
