AMDVLK Driver Still Being Fixed Up For Steam Play / Proton, Wayland Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 October 2018 at 08:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The developers working on the official AMD Vulkan Windows/Linux driver have done their weekly push of the latest code to the open-source AMDVLK repositories.

AMDVLK remains close to the upstream, internal state of the official AMD Vulkan driver but with continuing to use its LLVM-based compiler back-end while the Windows/Linux official Vulkan driver builds continue using the internal AMD proprietary compiler back-end. There continues to be work in the direction of switching over the LLVM back-end everywhere, but it doesn't appear to be ready yet.

With this week's code updates to the AMDVLK sources, changes include:

- Previous XGL commits have brought Steam Play / Proton fixes and that has continued this week. Mentioned this week is fixing a game crash affecting at least the game Killer Instrinct.

- PAL has Wayland windowing system improvements.

- Swapchain composite alpha support via XGL/PAL changes.

- GPU profiling improvements with being able to now inject shader/pipeline hashes into the thread traces.

- Compiler improvements/optimizations with AMD's LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) for shader compilation.

- Various other fixes.

Just another week's worth of code committed this morning to the respective repositories. As AMDVLK isn't widely packaged, those wishing to try out this "official" open-source AMD Vulkan driver over RADV can find the build instructions here.

I am currently wrapping up some benchmarks on this week's release of Radeon Software 18.40 with the PRO and Open components compared to various Mesa/AMDGPU versions. The timing should work out well to get a fresh AMDVLK run in there from this morning's code while those numbers should be out already by this afternoon.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon Software 18.40 Released For Linux Systems
A 2018 Autumn Linux Driver Update For The ATI RAGE 128 Series
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated With A Slew Of Additions
AMD Posts Latest Open-Source Linux Patches For FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR
AMDGPU DC Gets "PERF_TRACE" To Help With Performance Profiling
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure