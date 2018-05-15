AMDVLK Driver Adds VK_KHR_display Support
The AMD developers working on their official Vulkan driver code updated the public source trees yesterday for XGL and PAL that form the AMDVLK open-source Linux driver.

The XGL code update for AMDVLK adds support for the VK_KHR_display extension, adds some new functions to LLPC (the LLVM Pipeline Compiler), and now also exposes sub-group arithmetic capabilities.

The VK_KHR_display extension is for enumerating displays and modes for a given device, basically to access the raw display device. This extension is a bit more notable than some of the other recent additions since VK_KHR_display can be used for Linux VR use-cases.

Over on the PAL side there are various fixes and other improvements.

Instructions on building the AMDVLK Linux driver from source can be found via this GitHub repository.
