AMDVLK Driver Adds VK_KHR_display Support

The AMD developers working on their official Vulkan driver code updated the public source trees yesterday for XGL and PAL that form the AMDVLK open-source Linux driver.
The XGL code update for AMDVLK adds support for the VK_KHR_display extension, adds some new functions to LLPC (the LLVM Pipeline Compiler), and now also exposes sub-group arithmetic capabilities.
The VK_KHR_display extension is for enumerating displays and modes for a given device, basically to access the raw display device. This extension is a bit more notable than some of the other recent additions since VK_KHR_display can be used for Linux VR use-cases.
Over on the PAL side there are various fixes and other improvements.
Instructions on building the AMDVLK Linux driver from source can be found via this GitHub repository.
