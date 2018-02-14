AMDVLK/XGL Gets Vega Enhancements, LLPC Optimizations

AMD developers working on their official, cross-platform XGL/AMDVLK driver code have pushed out another batch of changes for benefiting their official AMD Vulkan Linux driver.
The first noted change is "enhance GFX9 support", in other words, the Vega GPU support should be in better shape but they didn't provide any specifics. This is good news considering my latest AMDVLK vs. RADV Vulkan driver testing from this weekend still showed several areas where the AMDVLK driver was lagging behind RADV in Radeon RX Vega 64 performance or even not working for some games.
The updated XGL code out today also has texture filtering quality changes, an LLVM error fix, and a CPU optimization for Dota 2. There are also some LLPC (their LLVM pipeline compiler) optimizations enabled: fast math mode for floating point and NoSignedZero for floating point math.
I'll run some AMDVLK tests on Raven Ridge in the days ahead once all of my other tests for the Ryzen 3 2200G / Ryzen 5 2400G get carried out.
Details on building the latest AMDVLK Git state can be found via the AMDVLK GitHub repository. Meanwhile, it looks like next month is when AMD will issue their next AMDGPU-PRO driver release for supported enterprise Linux distributions to easily have this official Vulkan driver bundle.
Add A Comment