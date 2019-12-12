AMD Pushes Updated AMDVLK Vulkan Code Following Adrenalin 2020 Unveil
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 December 2019 at 08:28 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Earlier this week AMD unveiled the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver and we await a Radeon Software for Linux / AMDGPU-PRO driver update for Linux users on supported distributions. But AMD has begun pushing some updated AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver code ahead of a possible tagged release in the next few days.

AMD has begun pushing some new code to their AMDVLK source repositories as their official albeit less popular than RADV Vulkan driver (at least when it comes to popularity among Linux gamers). Their last tagged release was AMDVLK 2019.Q4.3 at the end of November and now off their week/bi-weekly cadence, hopefully we'll see a new tagged release tomorrow or before the Christmas holidays at least.

In looking through the latest Git code following the Adrenalin 2020 embargo lifting, some of their latest Vulkan driver commits include:

- VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback support. (This was mentioned in the previous tagged release albeit the code commit from some 17 hours ago as of writing says the extension is now introduced.) This extension has been part of the Vulkan spec since March and is a means of feedback to the game/application about pipeline creation details.

- Subgroup cluster support.

- The shader optimizer has been better tuned for Dawn of War III.

- Pipeline cache improvements.

- Various Navi/GFX10 Changes.

Until the next tagged release there aren't any convenient Ubuntu/Debian binaries but those building AMDVLK from source can do so via GitHub. Also waiting to see when the next Radeon Software for Linux (PRO) driver release will happen and what it will bring, but at least on the Adrenalin 2020 press calls, there wasn't any Linux items to mention. Then again, we see a lot of great open-source work from the Radeon team frequently and Linux gamers generally not looking for much else besides possibly a GUI control panel.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Publishes Vega 7nm ISA Documentation - 300 More Pages Of GPU Docs
Radeon Linux 5.6 Changes Begin Queuing - Better Power Management, Adds DMCUB Controller
Radeon OpenGL Linux Driver Gets Fix For Corruption Issues
Raptor Computing Is Working On More AMD Radeon Driver Improvements For POWER
RADV's ACO Compiler Back-End Now Supported For Older AMD "Sea Islands" GPUs
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation