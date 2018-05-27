AMDVLK Driver Lands Half-Float Additions, Many Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 May 2018 at 07:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
There's been another weekly-ish public code push to the AMDVLK open-source AMD Vulkan Linux driver stack and this time around it's heavy on feature work.

There has been a fair amount of changes pertaining to half-float (FP16) support including support for the AMD_gpu_shader_half_float extension, prepping for VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch, FP16 interpolation intrinsics and register settings, and more.

This latest public code drop is also important as it now enables on-chip geometry shader by default for all GFX6 through GFX8 hardware, basically all pre-Vega GCN hardware.

There is also a barrier optimization, supporting dual source blends within the LLPC compiler, a Rise of the Tomb Raider workaround/optimization, more image intrinsic work, and various fixes.

The PAL abstraction layer code was also updated on Friday with various fixes.

Those wishing to build the AMDVLK Vulkan driver from source can obtain the latest sources via GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.2 Released With RenderDoc Interoperability
Vega 20 GPU Support & VCN Clock/Power Gating Sent In For Linux 4.18
ROCm 1.9 Compute Components To Support Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Gets Fix For DXVK With World of Warcraft & Other Games
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs
AMD Will Continue Maintaining Multiple Compute Stacks For Linux
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs