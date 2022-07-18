AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 Released With Fixes, Minor Enhancements
AMDVLK continues to be derived from AMD's official Vulkan driver source code while built against the open-source AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end. AMDVLK isn't nearly as popular with Linux enthusiasts/gamers as the Mesa-based RADV Vulkan driver developed by Red Hat, Google, Valve, and the open-source community, but continues to be maintained by AMD and largely a byproduct of their official Windows/Linux Vulkan driver work for their packaged Radeon Software driver.
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 updates against the upstream Vulkan 1.3.217 header files, adds GPU_DECOMPRESS support for the ASTC/ETC2 texture compression schemes when enabled via a driver setting, and supports the VK_EXT_non_seamless extension.
The Radeon open-source Linux graphics stack continues advancing from AMDVLK and RADV down through ROCm, AMDGPU, AMDKFD, etc.
The AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 fixes range from Vulkan CTS failures, fixing the switchable graphics layer handling, RGP profiling for RDNA2, corruption issues with SkyGold, and other problems resolved.
The new AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 release is available for download in source form and pre-built RHEL and Ubuntu binaries from GitHub.