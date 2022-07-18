AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 Released With Fixes, Minor Enhancements

AMD today published AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 as their latest snapshot of this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.AMDVLK continues to be derived from AMD's official Vulkan driver source code while built against the open-source AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end. AMDVLK isn't nearly as popular with Linux enthusiasts/gamers as the Mesa-based RADV Vulkan driver developed by Red Hat, Google, Valve, and the open-source community, but continues to be maintained by AMD and largely a byproduct of their official Windows/Linux Vulkan driver work for their packaged Radeon Software driver.AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 updates against the upstream Vulkan 1.3.217 header files, adds GPU_DECOMPRESS support for the ASTC/ETC2 texture compression schemes when enabled via a driver setting, and supports the VK_EXT_non_seamless extension.



The Radeon open-source Linux graphics stack continues advancing from AMDVLK and RADV down through ROCm, AMDGPU, AMDKFD, etc.