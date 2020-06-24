AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 is out today as the newest snapshot of this open-source official AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.
Now supported by AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 is vkGetDeviceQueue2, speeding up CmdCopyImageGraphics, and the VK_COMPOSITE_ALPHA_PRE_MULTIPLIED_BIT_KHR capability within supportedCompositeAlpha.
Plus there are a number of fixes in AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 including the fixing of RandR lease display handling, driver crashes when the base pipeline handle receives an invalid value, a null pointer crash in the GPU profiler, and timezone handling mucking up the in-game clock.
More details and downloads (including an Ubuntu x86_64 Debian package) via GitHub.
