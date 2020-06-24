AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 Driver Released With Some New Bits + Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 June 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 is out today as the newest snapshot of this open-source official AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.

Now supported by AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 is vkGetDeviceQueue2, speeding up CmdCopyImageGraphics, and the VK_COMPOSITE_ALPHA_PRE_MULTIPLIED_BIT_KHR capability within supportedCompositeAlpha.

Plus there are a number of fixes in AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 including the fixing of RandR lease display handling, driver crashes when the base pipeline handle receives an invalid value, a null pointer crash in the GPU profiler, and timezone handling mucking up the in-game clock.

More details and downloads (including an Ubuntu x86_64 Debian package) via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Vulkan Driver Adds New Workaround For Path of Exile Game
AMDGPU Patches Revived For Better Hot Device Unplug / External GPU Handling
Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 Open-Source Compute Stack Released
AMD Lands VCN 3.0 Video Encode Support For Navi 2 / Sienna Cichlid
RADV+ACO Lands FP16 Features - One Step Closer To Making ACO The Default
AMD Posts New AMDGPU Patches For UVD Video Decode For GCN 1.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released