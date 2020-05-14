AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3 Released With New Extension, Various Fixes
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3 was released today as the newest version of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.

This AMDVLK driver update now supports VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control, which allows for obtaining information on potentially expensive hazards during pipeline creation before-hand.

The AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3 driver also removes a workaround and a botched optimization, provides a new optimization, and other changes.

Known fixes in this open-source driver update are around Vulkan CTS test failures and Trackmania 2 graphical glitches. Vulkan 1.2.139 is the version exposed by AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3.

Downloads for this new driver release via GitHub.
