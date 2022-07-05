AMD Makes More RDNA3 GPU Driver Preparations For Linux 5.20

AMD today sent out "new stuff" concerning their AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel graphics and compute drivers to DRM-Next in preparation for the Linux 5.20 cycle kicking off in a few weeks.
Simply put, this pull request contains a lot of continued enablement work for their next-generation GPUs -- both RDNA3 consumer parts and their upcoming new Instinct CDNA-based accelerators. But as noted for several months, rather than the big patch series marked with colorful and fishy codenames, their approach moving forward is enabling new GPU support on an IP block-by-block basis. Today's pull request mentions a lot of new versions for DCN. MMHUB, SMU, VCN, and the other intellectual property blocks that make up their next-generation GPUs. But due to this incremental approach, it's difficult to tell where exactly the support stage is at particularly around their upcoming RDNA3 GPUs... Hopefully Linux 5.20 will be "good enough" for the basic "Radeon RX 7000 series" support, but there is no official confirmation yet.
Linux 5.20's merge window will kick off around the end of July while the stable release will happen around the end of September. Based upon rumors of the RDNA3 launch, Linux 5.20 will likely be the latest stable kernel version when RDNA3 graphics cards begin to ship. So if AMD is hoping for same-day, upstream Linux driver support hopefully all the necessary bits will make it for Linux 5.20. Similarly, Mesa 22.2 will be the target for RDNA3 same-day support... Otherwise it's a matter of relying on Git/unstable components or using AMD's packaged Radeon Software Linux driver on supported enterprise Linux distributions.
A summary of today's AMD pull request to DRM-Next.
Besides enabling a number of new blocks, the AMD DRM-Next changes today include a wide variety of fixes, initial devcoredump support, enabling the high priority graphics queue for GPUs that support it, GPU reset improvements, ASPM power management support for more GPUs, and other assorted changes. Fixes range from eDP display issues to USB-C problems addressed to other random changes across the board.
On the AMDKFD compute driver side there is a new ioctl for reporting available GPU memory as well as having HMM (Heterogeneous Memory Management) profiler support.
The list of AMDGPU/AMDKFD changes sent today to DRM-Next can be found via this pull request. It's possible another AMDGPU feature pull may still be sent in for the upcoming Linux 5.20 merge window.
