AMDGPU Has Another Round Of Updates Ahead Of Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 April 2019 at 12:40 PM EDT. 10 Comments
RADEON --
Feature work on DRM-Next for the Linux 5.2 kernel cycle is winding down while today AMD has sent in what could be their last round of AMDGPU feature updates for this next kernel release.

Building off their earlier Linux 5.2 feature work are more updates. That earlier round brought new SMU11 enablement code for Vega 20, various other Vega 20 features, HMM preparations, and other code changes.

With today's set of AMDGPU updates for Linux 5.2 there are now the AMDGPU bits around timeline support in the AMDGPU command submission code, the internal interfaces for xGMI pstate support, DC Z ordering fixes for planes, support for NV12 planes within the DC display code, color-space properties support in the DC code, eDP optimizations, and DC bandwidth validation tracing support.

So it's not the most exciting update and mostly focused on the "DC" display code, but complements nicely to the earlier DRM-Next material for Linux 5.2. This latest batch of changes is listed in this mailing list post.
