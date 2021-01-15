Sent in last week were many AMD graphics driver updates slated for Linux 5.12 including the likes of Radeon RX 6000 series OverDrive support. This week marks another batch of AMDGPU kernel driver changes being submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.12 cycle.
Among the "new stuff" for AMDGPU in Linux 5.12 include more code warning fixes, enabling of GPU reset and recovery for Navy Flounder yet-to-be-released RDNA 2 SKUs, SMU workload profile fixes for APUs, various display code updates, SR-IOV fixes, various VanGogh APU updates, another Renoir device ID being added, the new bits around Secure Display TA, another Green Sardine device ID being added, and a range of other code improvements.
VanGogh APU support has seen GPU reset support, VCN/JPEG powergating and processor fine-grain feature power controls, GFXOFF support for turning off unused blocks when not needed, support for changing the power profile mode, and other work. AMD Van Gogh APUs feature DDR5 system memory support and will have Navi 2 graphics as previously confirmed by the Linux driver enablement work.
This latest batch of AMDGPU changes building up for Linux 5.12 can be found via this pull request. Linux 5.12 unfortunately will be too late for likely seeing it in Ubuntu 21.04 but in any case will likely see its stable debut in April.
