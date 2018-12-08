AMDGPU Driver Gets Final Batch Of Features For Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 December 2018 at 06:45 AM EST. 3 Comments
A final pull request of new feature material for the AMD Linux graphics drivers was submitted on Friday for the upcoming 4.21 cycle.

The AMDGPU updates for Linux 4.21 from earlier pull requests is already quite notable especially with finally adding FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support but there is also AMDKFD compute support for Vega 12 and Polaris 12, Adaptive Backlight Management, various other Vega improvements, more xGMI / Vega 20 enablement, and more.

With this final AMDGPU Linux 4.21 pull request to DRM-Next there is now also:

- Tracing support within the AMDGPU Display Core "DC" code to help with debugging.

- The 4.21 cycle with it is bringing initial documentation on DC.

- xGMI hive reset support.

- The AMDKFD driver can now limit video memory over-commits.

- There is DMA-BUF support for the AMDKFD compute code.

- The TTM memory management code now supports simultaneous submissions to multiple engines (will be interesting to see if there's any benefit to performance).

The complete list of changes for this latest feature pull can be found via this mailing list post. The Linux 4.20 kernel won't be released until around Christmas at which point the Linux 4.21 merge window will open up, but DRM-Next cuts off its feature merging a few weeks before that point to ensure the code has time to stabilize.
3 Comments
