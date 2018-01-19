AMDGPU Firmware Blobs Updated For Video Encode/Decode
There are updated AMDGPU microcode/firmware files now available for recent Radeon GPUs.

The updated firmware files now available via the main linux-firmware.git repository are centered around the video blocks: UVD video decoding, VCE video encode, and the new VCN video encode/decode block with Raven Ridge.

Unfortunately there isn't any meaningful change-log of what has been shifted around in these binary files but they come down to:

- Updated UVD for Polaris.

- Updated UVD/VCE for Vega 10.

- Updated VCE for Fiji.

- Updated VCN for Raven.

Separately, in the Linux Firmware Git tree today is also updated Geminilake audio firmware on the Intel side.
