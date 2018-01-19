AMDGPU DC Gets More Raven Ridge Improvements, Audio Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 January 2018 at 05:47 AM EST. 8 Comments
RADEON --
Harry Wentland of AMD has sent out the latest batch of patches for the AMDGPU DC display code stack. Fortunately it lightens up the DRM driver by about six thousand lines thanks to removing some unused code.

Besides gutting out a chunk of unused code, the DC code has a few audio fixes (no word yet on supporting newer audio formats with DC), fixes on driver unload, a "bunch" of continued Raven Ridge display updates, and various other code clean-ups.

The list of the 24 latest patches for AMDGPU DC can be found on amd-gfx.

These patches are coming too late to get in DRM-Next for Linux 4.16, thus the first batch now for Linux 4.17. But there are plenty of other DRM improvements coming to Linux 4.16.

AMDGPU DC on Linux 4.15+ still remains disabled by default unless using a Vega or Raven graphics processor. You can enable it for older GPUs by booting with amdgpu.dc=1.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU Firmware Blobs Updated For Video Encode/Decode
R600 Gallium3D Gets Some Last Minute Improvements In Mesa 18.0
GPU Voltage Control Support Coming To AMDGPU Driver
RADV Gets Another Optimization For Micro-Benchmarks
AMDGPU Queues More Fixes For Linux 4.16
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports VK_EXT_discard_rectangles
Popular News
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support
Firefox 60 Is The Next ESR Release, Introducing Policy Engine
Game Porter Feral Interactive Is Up To Around 72 Employees