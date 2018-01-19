AMDGPU DC Gets More Raven Ridge Improvements, Audio Fixes

Harry Wentland of AMD has sent out the latest batch of patches for the AMDGPU DC display code stack. Fortunately it lightens up the DRM driver by about six thousand lines thanks to removing some unused code.
Besides gutting out a chunk of unused code, the DC code has a few audio fixes (no word yet on supporting newer audio formats with DC), fixes on driver unload, a "bunch" of continued Raven Ridge display updates, and various other code clean-ups.
The list of the 24 latest patches for AMDGPU DC can be found on amd-gfx.
These patches are coming too late to get in DRM-Next for Linux 4.16, thus the first batch now for Linux 4.17. But there are plenty of other DRM improvements coming to Linux 4.16.
AMDGPU DC on Linux 4.15+ still remains disabled by default unless using a Vega or Raven graphics processor. You can enable it for older GPUs by booting with amdgpu.dc=1.
8 Comments