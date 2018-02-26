AMDGPU DC Gets HDMI Fixes, More Raven/DCN Patches

DC patch wrangler Harry Wentland of AMD has sent out the 33 latest patches for the AMDGPU display code stack.
This latest public update to the DC code includes fixes for HDMI 4K displays at 60Hz for some GPUs as well as fixing an HDMI info-frame problem. This batch of updates also increases the LUT size to 4096, there are an umber of multi-plane fixes for Chrome, a null pointer came up when trying to wake up a screen, and "bunch of other DCN patches."
Hearing more work on DCN is a good sign and hopefully will lead to Raven Ridge APUs playing better with this AMDGPU DC update... As so far even with Linux upstream Git my two Raven Ridge boxes remain in rough shape with Linux. I'll be giving this DC tree a whirl shortly on Phoronix.
The complete list of these changes, which should end up in the Linux 4.17 cycle, can be found on amd-gfx.
