AMDGPU DC Gets HDMI Fixes, More Raven/DCN Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 February 2018 at 05:01 PM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON --
DC patch wrangler Harry Wentland of AMD has sent out the 33 latest patches for the AMDGPU display code stack.

This latest public update to the DC code includes fixes for HDMI 4K displays at 60Hz for some GPUs as well as fixing an HDMI info-frame problem. This batch of updates also increases the LUT size to 4096, there are an umber of multi-plane fixes for Chrome, a null pointer came up when trying to wake up a screen, and "bunch of other DCN patches."

Hearing more work on DCN is a good sign and hopefully will lead to Raven Ridge APUs playing better with this AMDGPU DC update... As so far even with Linux upstream Git my two Raven Ridge boxes remain in rough shape with Linux. I'll be giving this DC tree a whirl shortly on Phoronix.

The complete list of these changes, which should end up in the Linux 4.17 cycle, can be found on amd-gfx.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon Wattman's "Automan" Being Enabled For Vega On Linux
UVD-Based HEVC Video Encoding Main Now Supported In Mesa 18.1
AMDGPU In Linux 4.17 Exposes WattMan Features, GPU Voltage/Power Via Hwmon
DDR4 Memory Scaling Performance On AMD Raven Ridge / Ryzen 5 2400G
Even With AMDGPU DC, HDMI/DP Audio Isn't Working Out For All Radeon Linux Users
Vega Gets Its Last Fix For Dawn of War III On Linux With Vulkan
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller
Linux KPI-Based DRM Modules Now Working On FreeBSD 11
Another Potential Performance Optimization For KPTI Meltdown Mitigation
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance