AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 September 2020 at 04:37 PM EDT. 3 Comments
As a nice Friday afternoon patch series there is the 275k lines of code for wiring up the next-generation AMD Van Gogh APU support under Linux.

Earlier this week there were the Mesa patches for AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and Van Gogh while today the kernel-side portion for Van Gogh was sent out for the AMDGPU kernel driver.

The Van Gogh enablement does come in at 275k lines of new code, but fortunately the vast majority of that is auto-generated header files for the GPU registers.

This comes in at 45 patches and could be mainlined for Linux 5.10 but is cutting it rather close for hitting DRM-Next. Otherwise it will land for Linux 5.11 but Van Gogh APUs anyhow are not expected until 2021.

Van Gogh has been rumored to be a next-gen mobile APU with Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics. These patches do confirm Van Gogh belonging to the Navi family.


Excitingly, the patches do confirm the use of DDR5/LPDDR5 system memory for Van Gogh. The patches also confirm Van Gogh has VCN 3.0 Video Core Next capabilities, which is new to Navi 2. VCN3 with Van Gogh should also mean this next-gen APU does handle AV1 decode. On the display side is a new DCN 3.01 with Van Gogh. Initially the Van Gogh graphics are represented by just a single 0x163F PCI ID. That's about it from the quick patch highlights.
