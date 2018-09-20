AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver

It looks like another re-branded AMD Polaris graphics card might be on the way given the latest AMDGPU Linux kernel patch.
Either there's a new AMD Radeon "Polaris" graphics card coming, some new modem for OEMs, or just very tardy maintenance in adding the necessary PCI ID for an existing Polaris graphics card revision... But two years after Polaris RX 400 cards first debuted (and a year and a half since the RX 500 series), there is now a new Polaris PCI ID being added to the AMD Linux graphics driver.
Via this patch, a new PCI ID is being added for a Polaris part: 0x6FDF. I haven't found this 0x6FDF PCI ID referenced anywhere else as being an existing Radeon graphics card model in other driver databases or elsewhere on the web...
The original Polaris - Radeon RX 480 - graphics card.
It's listed as part of the "POLARIS10" family, which in the Linux driver also includes the newer "Polaris 20" hardware too. No other changes are made to the Linux driver for this new Polaris ID. It looks like AMD could have a busy few months ahead as besides this possible new card/re-brand, there is also the Vega 20 and Picasso and Raven2 APUs coming down the pipe as well, but nothing it seems in the near term for going up against NVIDIA's new Turing GPUs.
