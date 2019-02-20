AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team

If you are passionate about Linux/open-source and experienced with the 3D graphics programming and/or compute shaders, AMD is looking to expand their open-source/Linux driver team by about ten people.AMD is in the process of ramping up their AMD Linux open-source team to work on their Linux kernel contributions, Mesa (OpenGL) driver, Mesa multimedia stack, LLVM compiler back-end, and around Linux containers.This is quite exciting as it's the single largest effort we've heard from AMD to expand their Linux graphics team; normally from time to time we see job postings looking for just a candidate or two at a time.As far as the current size of their Linux graphics team, there isn't a solid public figure. Their Linux team has expanded a great deal in recent years since AMDGPU-PRO / Radeon Software where the same DRM kernel driver is now used rather than relying more on the (former) Catalyst components, GPUOpen/ROCm efforts adding to the count, etc. But regardless it's certainly been growing and appears to be planning for a significant expansion in 2019.

Those interested in potentially working for AMD out of their Markham (Ontario, Canada) office can learn more about the job openings via this posting . The job posting is entitled "Linux Developer (Machine Learning)" and does make a lot of references to machine learning, but I'm told this is indeed for their general open-source Linux graphics team and the total number of engineers they are looking for is about ten.