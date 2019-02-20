AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team

If you are passionate about Linux/open-source and experienced with the 3D graphics programming and/or compute shaders, AMD is looking to expand their open-source/Linux driver team by about ten people.
AMD is in the process of ramping up their AMD Linux open-source team to work on their Linux kernel contributions, Mesa (OpenGL) driver, Mesa multimedia stack, LLVM compiler back-end, and around Linux containers.
This is quite exciting as it's the single largest effort we've heard from AMD to expand their Linux graphics team; normally from time to time we see job postings looking for just a candidate or two at a time.
As far as the current size of their Linux graphics team, there isn't a solid public figure. Their Linux team has expanded a great deal in recent years since AMDGPU-PRO / Radeon Software where the same DRM kernel driver is now used rather than relying more on the (former) Catalyst components, GPUOpen/ROCm efforts adding to the count, etc. But regardless it's certainly been growing and appears to be planning for a significant expansion in 2019.
Those interested in potentially working for AMD out of their Markham (Ontario, Canada) office can learn more about the job openings via this posting. The job posting is entitled "Linux Developer (Machine Learning)" and does make a lot of references to machine learning, but I'm told this is indeed for their general open-source Linux graphics team and the total number of engineers they are looking for is about ten.
