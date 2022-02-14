AMD Completes Its Acquisition Of Xilinx
As was expected with last week AMD receiving all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Xilinx, today the deal successfully closed.

AMD has completed its acquisition of Xilinx on Valentine's Day. AMD hopes this semiconductor mega deal will further cement it as "the industry's high performance and adaptive computing leader."

Xilinx is becoming the AMD Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group (AECG), led by former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng. This deal increases AMD's total addressable market from around $80B to $135B, expands its customer base and leverages AMD into new markets, will provide R&D benefits moving forward, and AMD hopes it will strengthen their financial model.


More information on the completed acquisition of Xilinx at AMD.com.
