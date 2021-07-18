Coreboot Starts Seeing Bits For AMD Barcelo
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 July 2021 at 06:08 AM EDT.
Early work is underway on Coreboot for AMD's Barcelo as the successor to Lucienne.

Merged on Saturday were the first bits of new code referencing AMD's Barcelo landing in Coreboot. The Barcelo code so far is building off the existing Cezanne Coreboot code while the bits added this weekend were for a new GPU PCI ID and vBIOS ID remapping. More code is needed moving forward but this shows they are already working towards Barcelo bring-up for Coreboot with these initial baby steps.

Barcelo is expected next year as the successor to the Lucienne (Zen 2 models) Ryzen 5000 series parts. Barcelo is a combination of Zen 3 CPU cores and still Radeon Vega 7 graphics. Barcelo is a step below Rembrandt that has Zen 3 cores with Navi 2 graphics and other notable improvements.

It's good to see more AMD platform Coreboot work happening early, likely driven in large part for Google Chromebooks. In addition to the job postings from a few months ago, AMD does currently have more Coreboot-related job openings for Coreboot BIOS engineering, emulation systems design engineer, BIOS firmware engineer, and more.
