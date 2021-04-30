As the first announcement of a newly-certified product by the Free Software Foundation since early 2020 as "Respect Your Freedom" compliant, the FSF is backing another 802.11n WiFi adapter.The FSF announced today their newest product meeting "Respect Your Freedom" certification around openness is the ThinkPenguin Wireless-N Mini Router v3. ThinkPenguin has been a long-time Linux component supplier and pursuer of FSF RYF certification while is their first product certified of the year and seemingly the first new FSF RYF certified product in general since last January.This Wireless-N Mini Router comes loaded with the libreCMC Linux distribution and a customized U-Boot bootloader. This mini router has one WAN port, one LAN port, one USB 2.0, and 802.11n WiFi up to 300 Mbps speeds. The TPE-R1300 is powered by a Qualcomm QCA9531 SoC with 128MB of RAM and 16MB flash.