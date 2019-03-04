27 CPUs Benchmarked With AOM AV1, Intel SVT VP9/AV1/HEVC Video Encoders
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 4 March 2019 at 06:00 AM EST. 4 Comments
With there being a lot of interest from when Intel recently open-sourced their SVT-AV1 video encoder and more recently their VP9 video encoder also under the "Scalable Video Technologies" umbrella, here are benchmarks from 27 different systems showing off their performance. Plus for kicks there are also some other CPU-based video encode benchmarks including AOM-AV1 and others.

As a lot of Phoronix readers were interested in the earlier SVT-AV1 benchmarks with how Intel is already making strides on their CPU-based video encoders, here are even more benchmarks using 27 different systems in the benchmark farm.


It's quite a diverse mix of systems tested:

On 27 very different Intel and AMD systems I ran a variety of benchmarks for your viewing pleasure to kick off the new week. The common factor of the 27 systems was using the same Ubuntu 18.10 installation but beyond that they were new and old hardware, HEDTs to low-end.

None of the tested systems could hit more than 1FPS for AOM-AV1 video encoding with the encoder in its present state.

With the Intel SVT-AV1 video encoder, meanwhile, the best systems of today were achieving up to 9 FPS...

While the SVT-HEVC encoder for H.265 content was achieving close to 300 FPS. The SVT video encoders really crave lots of RAM, so on older systems with limited amounts of system memory, the performance appears to be worse off than the reference encoders.

The SVT-VP9 encoder also performs quite well on the various Intel and AMD CPUs benchmarked. The AVX-512 capable CPUs really shine with this Intel open-source video encoder really being well optimized there.

The SVT-VP9 performance is much better than libvpx's vpxenc for CPU-based VP9 video encoding.

I ran some x264 tests while I was at it in the benchmark farm...

Enjoy the numbers as you wish, it will certainly be an interesting ride particularly for how well Intel's SVT HEVC/VP9/AV1 video encoders evolve in the weeks/months ahead as being open-source already they have proven to be quite aggressive compared to the various reference encoders.
4 Comments
