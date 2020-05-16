This week I began benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U on Linux using the new Lenovo IdeaPad featuring this new Zen 2 "Renoir" APU. The initial CPU benchmarks were quite positive as were the Vega graphics comparison tests. Amid other follow-up articles for AMD Renoir Linux support/performance, for your weekend viewing pleasure are a large set of data points between the Ryzen 7 4700U up against the Intel Core i7 1065G7 "Ice Lake" processor.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14) with Ryzen 7 4700U was benchmarked against the Dell XPS 7390 with i7-1065G7.
Both laptops have 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage and using integrated graphics. On both laptops were Ubuntu 20.04 LTS while upgrading to the Linux 5.7 Git kernel for the latest/best hardware support.
Of 149 benchmarks ran on the two latest laptops, the Ryzen 7 4700U won 88% of the tests (131 of the 149).
Or on a geometric mean basis, the Ryzen 7 4700U came out to being 72% faster than the i7-1065G7.
See all 149 benchmarks of Ice Lake vs. Renoir on Ubuntu 20.04 + Linux 5.7 via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Enjoy, there's a lot data!
