wlroots Merges Wayland Tearing Control Support
The 10 month old merge request has finally made it over the finish line to add tearing-control protocol support to wlroots. This allows for optionally allowing tearing / disabling vsync in the name of better gaming performance but at the cost of potential imperfect rendering / on-screen tearing.
Wayland Protocols 1.30 last year introduced the screen tearing protocol. Since then we've seen Weston add tearing control support, XWayland 23.2 adding tearing control support, and other Wayland compositors also adding support for this extension.
More details on the tearing control support for the wlroots library can be found via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab MR.