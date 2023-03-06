openSUSE Tumbleweed Sets Great Example With x86-64-v3 HWCAPS

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 6 March 2023 at 08:38 AM EST. 8 Comments
SUSE
The rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed recently began rolling out optional x86-64-v3 optimized packages for those on roughly Intel Haswell or newer systems and wanting to squeeze out maximum performance from their hardware. The selection of x86-64-v3 packages built by openSUSE Tumbleweed is currently rather limited, but hopefully this major Linux distribution joining the HWCAPS party will lead other Linux distributions to follow suit.

When the patterns-glibc-hwcaps-x86_64_v3 package is installed on supported systems, packages with an "x86-64-v3" postfix will automatically be installed where available. The x86-64-v3 packages are making use of Glibc's HWCAPS functionality.


At the moment though the range of x86-64-v3 packages is quite limited with having just optimized builds of the JPEG-XL library, libpng library, libxml2, and then Python 3.11.


Python 3.11 optimized x86-64-v3 build is arguably the most interesting of what openSUSE Tumbleweed is currently shipping for this HWCAPS implementation. But now that this openSUSE Tumblewed infrastructure is setup around x86-64-v3 HWCAPS, hopefully the area begins to flourish with more optimized packages for performance-sensitive software...


Since this is making use of the HWCAPS functionality, I hope that in due course openSUSE will also consider x86-64-v4 packages for select packages on capable hardware. With x86-64-v4 comes AVX-512 and that can be especially beneficial for some HPC and scientific software among other cases we've shown over time like even much faster JSON parsing. Now with AMD Zen 4 having AVX-512 across their entire product stack, it's even more interesting and hopefully will lead to possible x86-64-v4 HWCAPS packages in the not too distant future. The downside comes down to additional QA, packaging time spent deciding what is worthwhile for optimizing, and then the obvious increased package archive mirroring storage requirements.


Kudos to openSUSE/SUSE for beginning this x86-64-v3 HWCAPS expedition and hopefully it will quickly see more optimized packages become available for delivering a better, more performant out-of-the-box experience on this Linux distribution. Ideally having this major Linux distribution now making use of Glibc HWCAPS will encourage more Linux distributions to pursue a similar approach for maximizing x86_64 performance of their shipped packages.
8 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls Out Optional x86-64-v3 Optimized Packages
openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Released For Testing
openSUSE Making It Easier To Install H.264 Codec Support
openSUSE ALP "Punta Baretti" Prototype Released With More Changes
openSUSE Is Still Looking For Users To Step Up And Maintain 32-bit x86 Support
openSUSE's D-Installer Adds LVM & Full Disk Encryption Configuration
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust