Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls Out Optional x86-64-v3 Optimized Packages
This is making use of the now-widely-deployed x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels plumbed into the open-source compiler toolchains, Glibc hardware capabilities "HWCAPS" detection, and related for allowing optimized libraries to be automatically on supported processors.
OpenSUSE Tumblewed began transitioning to an x86-64-v2 requirement that roughly correlates to old Intel Nehalem era hardware. With x86-64-v3 is where AVX2 and BMI/BMI2 requirements are introduced that roughly correlate to Intel Haswell era processors and newer.
This move by openSUSE Tumbleweed joins the likes of Arch Linux with optional x86-64-v3 optimized packages. Over x86-64-v2, the particular extensions with "v3" include AVX, AVX2, BMI1, BMI2, F16C, FMA, LZCNT, MOVBE, and XSAVE.
Over on news.opensuse.org are more details on the optional x86-64-v3 support. So far though only a limited number of packages have received x86-64-v3 builds while more are expected over time once seeing where it's worthwhile to provide this higher stepping. Those not wanting these packages can remove the patterns-glibc-hwcaps-x86_64_v3 package.
It's great seeing more distributions provide x86-64-v3 package builds and hopefully they deliver a more robust package set of these optimized binaries soon.