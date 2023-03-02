openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls Out Optional x86-64-v3 Optimized Packages

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 2 March 2023 at 09:30 AM EST. 7 Comments
The rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed package has begun rolling out a new "patterns-glibc-hwcaps-x86_64_v3" package that is automatically installed on supported systems and allows for automatically installing "recommended" x86-64-v3 optimized packages where available in the name of enjoying greater performance.

This is making use of the now-widely-deployed x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels plumbed into the open-source compiler toolchains, Glibc hardware capabilities "HWCAPS" detection, and related for allowing optimized libraries to be automatically on supported processors.

OpenSUSE Tumblewed began transitioning to an x86-64-v2 requirement that roughly correlates to old Intel Nehalem era hardware. With x86-64-v3 is where AVX2 and BMI/BMI2 requirements are introduced that roughly correlate to Intel Haswell era processors and newer.

Intel Core i7 4790K Haswell


This move by openSUSE Tumbleweed joins the likes of Arch Linux with optional x86-64-v3 optimized packages. Over x86-64-v2, the particular extensions with "v3" include AVX, AVX2, BMI1, BMI2, F16C, FMA, LZCNT, MOVBE, and XSAVE.

Over on news.opensuse.org are more details on the optional x86-64-v3 support. So far though only a limited number of packages have received x86-64-v3 builds while more are expected over time once seeing where it's worthwhile to provide this higher stepping. Those not wanting these packages can remove the patterns-glibc-hwcaps-x86_64_v3 package.

It's great seeing more distributions provide x86-64-v3 package builds and hopefully they deliver a more robust package set of these optimized binaries soon.
