openSUSE Logo Contest Concludes With Winners Selected
For those that were interested in the openSUSE logo contest, the voting wrapped up on Tuesday and the results of this logo contest for new openSUSE branding have been selected.
The winning selection for the new openSUSE logo is:
Meanwhile for the new Tumbleweed logo it ended up being a three-way tie:
The new logos for Kalpa, Slowroll, and Leap can also be found via the openSUSE logo contest page.
What do you think of the winning openSUSE logo designs? Better than the current?
