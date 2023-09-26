openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Beta Published For This Container & VM Focused Distro

27 September 2023
Ahead of the planned stable release in October, the openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Beta was published today for this lightweight Linux operating system built for containers and virtualized workloads.

The openSUSE Leap Micro project continues to be the community version of SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro. Leap Micro caters to container and virtualization (VM) use-cases with its lightweight approach and focusing on reliability. OpenSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 has been working on better Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) support as one of the major changes this cycle.

Following today's Leap Micro 5.5 Beta, a Leap Micro 5.5 release candidate will be here in a matter of days. The hope is for openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 to officially release under a general availability (GA) flag in the first half of October.

openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Beta logo


Downloads and more details on the Leap Micro 5.5 Beta via openSUSE.org.

In other openSUSE news, with the recently announced openSUSE Slowroll slower rolling-release alternative to Tumbleweed, they recently voted on the name of this slow rolling release. OpenSUSE Slowroll is sticking with the name, having beat out other options like Driftwood, Snowroll, Drift, Wave, Orbit, Lunar, and Tide.
