openSUSE Slowroll Released As A Slower Alternative To openSUSE Tumbleweed

11 September 2023
The openSUSE Slowroll distribution is a middle-ground between the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed Linux distribution and the SUSE Linux Enterprise aligned openSUSE Leap with its fixed releases. The new openSUSE Slowroll is a rolling-release-like distribution with updates "every one or two months" but with constant bug/security fixes.

openSUSE Slowroll


The new openSUSE Slowroll website describes itself as:
"Slowroll is a new distribution from 2023 based on Tumbleweed, but rolling slower. With updates every one or two months with bug fixes and CVE fixes as they come in.
...
Most updates should be submitted to Factory and will auto-migrate into Slowroll after acceptance. Be sure to mention relevant CVE-fixes and boo# references in .changes files to speed up migration. Direct submissions should only be needed for backports of urgent fixes that require updated core packages in Factory (which are too risky to update quickly) "

The openSUSE Slowroll is currently available in experimental form via new ISOs or upgrading from Leap/Tumbleweed via replacing the repositories in use.
