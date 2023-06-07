openSUSE Leap 15.5 Released With KDE Plasma 5.27, Updated Mesa & More

For those using openSUSE Leap as the rock-solid, time-tested alternative to the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed, today marks the availability of openSUSE Leap 15.5 as another incremental upgrade to the Leap 15 series.The openSUSE Leap 15.5 is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 5 and will be supported through the end of 2024. The openSUSE Leap 15.5 release features the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop, Vim 9, the OpenH264 repository is now available for a supported H.264 implementation that's easy to use, Linux 5.14.21 with various backports, a Python 3.11 stack that can work in parallel to the default Python 3.6 system packages, updated Mesa graphics drivers, and many other package updates.

Downloads and more information on today's openSUSE Leap 15.5 release can be found via news.opensuse.org The openSUSE project also announced yesterday that openSUSE Leap 15.6 will come next year to allow SUSE more time to work on the next-generation Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP).