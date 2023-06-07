openSUSE Leap 15.5 Released With KDE Plasma 5.27, Updated Mesa & More

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 7 June 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
SUSE
For those using openSUSE Leap as the rock-solid, time-tested alternative to the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed, today marks the availability of openSUSE Leap 15.5 as another incremental upgrade to the Leap 15 series.

The openSUSE Leap 15.5 is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 5 and will be supported through the end of 2024. The openSUSE Leap 15.5 release features the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop, Vim 9, the OpenH264 repository is now available for a supported H.264 implementation that's easy to use, Linux 5.14.21 with various backports, a Python 3.11 stack that can work in parallel to the default Python 3.6 system packages, updated Mesa graphics drivers, and many other package updates.

openSUSE Leap 15.5


Downloads and more information on today's openSUSE Leap 15.5 release can be found via news.opensuse.org.

The openSUSE project also announced yesterday that openSUSE Leap 15.6 will come next year to allow SUSE more time to work on the next-generation Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP).
2 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Now Planned To Provide More Time For ALP
openSUSE Aeon & openSUSE Kalpa Announced For MicroOS Desktop Spins
Updated SUSE ALP Prototype Focuses On Confidential Computing
openSUSE Tumbleweed Sets Great Example With x86-64-v3 HWCAPS
openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls Out Optional x86-64-v3 Optimized Packages
openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Released For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
Ubuntu Details Initial Plans For Immutable Linux Desktop With Ubuntu Core & Snaps