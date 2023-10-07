dav1d 1.3 Yields Lower Memory Use, More Arm NEON Optimizations

- Reduce memory usage in numerous places

- ABI break in Dav1dSequenceHeader, Dav1dFrameHeader, Dav1dContentLightLevel structures

- new API function to check the API version: dav1d_version_api()

- Rewrite of the SGR functions for ARM64 to be faster

- NEON implementation of save_tmvs for ARM32 and ARM64

- x86 palette DSP for pal_idx_finish function

Dav1d 1.3 was released on Friday as the newest feature update to this widely-used, open-source AV1 video decoder.Dav1d 1.3 development was focused on adding new APIs while also reducing memory use for this CPU-based AV1 decoder. There's also some new optimizations like continued work on Arm NEON paths. The v1.3 release highlights include:Overall a nice incremental improvement for those lacking GPU-accelerated AV1 decoding on their systems and thus able to leverage this efficient CPU-based solution.