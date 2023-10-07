dav1d 1.3 Yields Lower Memory Use, More Arm NEON Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 October 2023 at 08:28 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Dav1d 1.3 was released on Friday as the newest feature update to this widely-used, open-source AV1 video decoder.

Dav1d 1.3 development was focused on adding new APIs while also reducing memory use for this CPU-based AV1 decoder. There's also some new optimizations like continued work on Arm NEON paths. The v1.3 release highlights include:
- Reduce memory usage in numerous places
- ABI break in Dav1dSequenceHeader, Dav1dFrameHeader, Dav1dContentLightLevel structures
- new API function to check the API version: dav1d_version_api()
- Rewrite of the SGR functions for ARM64 to be faster
- NEON implementation of save_tmvs for ARM32 and ARM64
- x86 palette DSP for pal_idx_finish function

Overall a nice incremental improvement for those lacking GPU-accelerated AV1 decoding on their systems and thus able to leverage this efficient CPU-based solution.

Dav1d logo


Dav1d 1.3 can be downloaded from VideoLAN.org.
11 Comments
