Dav1d 1.2.1 Released With More Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 June 2023 at 08:54 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Dav1d 1.2.1 was released and while the version number may not be significant, it does have some useful performance optimizations and other tuning for this CPU-based open-source AV1 video decoder.

The dav1d 1.2.1 release adds more SIMD capabilities, various fixes, reduced memory consumption, fixes a threading race condition, and more.

Dav1d release manager Jean-Baptiste Kempf explained of dav1d 1.2.1 that the optimizations for z1/z2/z3 tools are very useful for AVIF (AV1 image support), ARM64 NEON optimizations are now all complete, and the AVX-512 code has become "quite advanced now" and performing much better than AVX2. However, the AVX-512 code is still not considered complete yet and more performance tuning for AVX-512 is still expected to come.

dav1d


Downloads and more details on dav1d 1.2.1 via VideoLAN.org.
