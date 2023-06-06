Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Dav1d 1.2.1 Released With More Performance Optimizations
The dav1d 1.2.1 release adds more SIMD capabilities, various fixes, reduced memory consumption, fixes a threading race condition, and more.
Dav1d release manager Jean-Baptiste Kempf explained of dav1d 1.2.1 that the optimizations for z1/z2/z3 tools are very useful for AVIF (AV1 image support), ARM64 NEON optimizations are now all complete, and the AVX-512 code has become "quite advanced now" and performing much better than AVX2. However, the AVX-512 code is still not considered complete yet and more performance tuning for AVX-512 is still expected to come.
Downloads and more details on dav1d 1.2.1 via VideoLAN.org.