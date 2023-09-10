Mesa 23.3 Fixes Zink Rendering For X.Org/XWayland GLAMOR

Mike Blumenkrantz working for Valve's Linux graphics driver team has added implicit sync support to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver, which in turn now opens this generic driver up for correctly providing GLAMOR rendering with X11 and XWayland environments.

The implicit sync support for Zink gets GLAMOR rendering correctly working for OpenGL providing generic X11/XWayland 2D acceleration. This closes previously reported bugs around X11 applications with black window contents when using Kopper and broken XWayland support with Zink.

There still though is this open merge request needed to fix Zink on Wayland.

See this merged code now in Mesa 23.3-devel for the implicit sync support.
