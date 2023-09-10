Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Mesa 23.3 Fixes Zink Rendering For X.Org/XWayland GLAMOR
The implicit sync support for Zink gets GLAMOR rendering correctly working for OpenGL providing generic X11/XWayland 2D acceleration. This closes previously reported bugs around X11 applications with black window contents when using Kopper and broken XWayland support with Zink.
There still though is this open merge request needed to fix Zink on Wayland.
See this merged code now in Mesa 23.3-devel for the implicit sync support.