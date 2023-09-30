Wine-Staging 8.17 Released With Fix For Eight Year Old Bug Report
Building off yesterday's Wine 8.17 release, Wine-Staging 8.17 is now available that consists of 494 extra patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.
Wine-Staging 8.17 is a few patches lighter with upstreaming the SystemInfo basic functionality into Wine. Wine-Staging 8.17 has also pulled in the latest VKD3D code from Git for Direct3D 12 implemented atop the Vulkan API.
The only new functionality in Wine-Staging 8.17 is having D3DXLoadMeshHierarchyFromXInMemory return a dummy ID3DXAnimationController. This D3D9 patch is for addressing this bug from 2015 around Humanity Asset crashing on start-up due to a Direct3D 9 error. The bug has persisted all these years until now with this dummy ID3DXAnimationController from D3DXLoadMeshHierarchyFromXInMemory satisfying the game's expectations around the API. It's possible this addition may also help other software as well. Hopefully the patch in turn will be upstreamed soon for closing this eight year old bug report.
Both Wine and Wine-Staging 8.17 are available for download from WineHQ.org.
