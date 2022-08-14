Wine-Staging 7.15 Released - Currently At 536 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Following yesterday's belated release of Wine 7.15, Wine-Staging 7.15 is now available that continues to carry hundreds of extra testing/experimental patches atop upstream Wine for bug fixes and other features to empower Windows games and applications on Linux.
Wine-Staging 7.15 is currently at 536 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base. Some patches around XActEngine7 were upstreamed over the past two weeks while there are also a few new patches added to Wine-Staging.
It's been a relatively quiet summer for Wine-Staging with not much in the way of new patches, while at least with this release there are a few new items. The DSDMO library for DirectSound Effects has added Echo FX and Compressor FX support in Wine-Staging 7.15.
With the new staging release, Wine's NTDLL code will now avoid using Wine frames during exception processing on x64. This stems from memory errors and stack overflows users reported with Microsoft .NET 6 programs. Wine's Steam Play / Proton had a patch to fix this since February while now it's been picked up by Wine-Staging before eventually working its way to upstream Wine.
Lastly of the new patches is a WineD3D fix to avoid test_resource_access() crashes in the Direct3D 8 handling and for some applications failing to start.
Both Wine and Wine-Staging binaries are available via the downloads on WineHQ.org for those wishing to test these latest development snapshots on the road to Wine 8.0 early next year.
Add A Comment