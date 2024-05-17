Wine 9.9 Brings ARM Improvements, Drops Obsolete WineD3D Features

- Support for new Wow64 mode in ODBC.

Wine 9.9 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.Wine 9.9 isn't the most exciting release in recent time but does bring some ARM improvements, removes obsolete Direct3D (WineD3D) features, and more:There are 38 bug fixes for the past two weeks that does put it on the heavier side. The Wine 9.9 bug fixes include addressing problems in Crysis 2, Assassin's Creed Unity, Fallout 3, Shadowgrounds Survivor, and other games and applications.