Wine 9.9 Brings ARM Improvements, Drops Obsolete WineD3D Features

Wine 9.9 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 9.9 isn't the most exciting release in recent time but does bring some ARM improvements, removes obsolete Direct3D (WineD3D) features, and more:
- Support for new Wow64 mode in ODBC.
- Improved CPU detection on ARM platforms.
- Removal of a number of obsolete features in WineD3D.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 38 bug fixes for the past two weeks that does put it on the heavier side. The Wine 9.9 bug fixes include addressing problems in Crysis 2, Assassin's Creed Unity, Fallout 3, Shadowgrounds Survivor, and other games and applications.

Crysis 2


Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.9 release in the trek toward Wine 10.0 can be found via WineHQ.org.
