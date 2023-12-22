Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Wine 9.0-rc3 Released With 35 Fixes In Total, Some Wayland Driver Fixes
Wine 9.0 is the next annual stable release of Wine that is due out in the early weeks of 2024. Wine 9.0-rc3 is the latest of the weekly release candidates that will continue until the Wine developers are comfortable in declaring it stable.
Being weeks into the code freeze, it's just about bug fixing and this week brought 35 bug fixes. Wine 9.0-rc3 fixes include a few Wayland driver fixes, a Vulkan crash issue with recent Radeon drivers, RPG Maker crashing, and various game fixes from Star Wars and Starcraft Remastered to apps like Pegasus Mail.
Downloads and the full list of fixes for Wine 9.0-rc3 can be found via this evening's release announcement.