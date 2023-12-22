Wine 9.0-rc3 Released With 35 Fixes In Total, Some Wayland Driver Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 December 2023 at 05:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
The third weekly release candidate of Wine 9.0 is now available for this open-source software that allows running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 9.0 is the next annual stable release of Wine that is due out in the early weeks of 2024. Wine 9.0-rc3 is the latest of the weekly release candidates that will continue until the Wine developers are comfortable in declaring it stable.

Being weeks into the code freeze, it's just about bug fixing and this week brought 35 bug fixes. Wine 9.0-rc3 fixes include a few Wayland driver fixes, a Vulkan crash issue with recent Radeon drivers, RPG Maker crashing, and various game fixes from Star Wars and Starcraft Remastered to apps like Pegasus Mail.

Downloads and the full list of fixes for Wine 9.0-rc3 can be found via this evening's release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 9.0-rc2 Released With 33 More Fixes - Including Wine Wayland Fixes
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable
Wine 8.21 Released With HiDPI Scaling & Initial Vulkan Code For The Wayland Driver
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Acer Aspire 1 ARM Laptop Has Nearly Complete Upstream Linux Support
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions