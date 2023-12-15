Wine 9.0-rc2 Released With 33 More Fixes - Including Wine Wayland Fixes

15 December 2023
Wine 9.0-rc2 is now available as the latest weekly release candidate on the road to the stable Wine 9.0 release in early 2024.

Given last week's hard code freeze, Wine 9.0-rc2 is simply about delivering bug fixes. 33 bug fixes have accumulated over the past seven days.

The fixes range from the Winedbg disassembler not supporting SSE2 instructions to EA Desktop having issues with the French locale to problems running the Borland Turbo CPP 2.5 installer, and various game issues have now been resolved.

There are several Wine Wayland driver fixes in Wine 9.0-rc2, which is one of the major new features of Wine 9.0. The Wine Wayland work this week includes supporting mouse buttons 4 and 5, releasing all keys on keyboard focus loss, avoiding transient deactivation of the foreground thread, avoiding a deadlock when determining if a window is managed, and considering implicit fullscreen clip for pointer locking.

The full list of Wine 9.0-rc2 patches along with downloads of this new test release can be found via WineHQ.org.
