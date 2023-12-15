Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Wine 9.0-rc2 Released With 33 More Fixes - Including Wine Wayland Fixes
Given last week's hard code freeze, Wine 9.0-rc2 is simply about delivering bug fixes. 33 bug fixes have accumulated over the past seven days.
The fixes range from the Winedbg disassembler not supporting SSE2 instructions to EA Desktop having issues with the French locale to problems running the Borland Turbo CPP 2.5 installer, and various game issues have now been resolved.
There are several Wine Wayland driver fixes in Wine 9.0-rc2, which is one of the major new features of Wine 9.0. The Wine Wayland work this week includes supporting mouse buttons 4 and 5, releasing all keys on keyboard focus loss, avoiding transient deactivation of the foreground thread, avoiding a deadlock when determining if a window is managed, and considering implicit fullscreen clip for pointer locking.
The full list of Wine 9.0-rc2 patches along with downloads of this new test release can be found via WineHQ.org.