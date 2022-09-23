Wine 7.18 Released With Unicode 15.0 Support, 20 Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 23 September 2022 at 05:12 PM EDT. 3 Comments
WINE --
Wine 7.18 has been popped this Friday afternoon as the newest bi-weekly development release for this open-source program to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.

Wine 7.18 isn't the most exciting development update for end-users but does feature Unicode 15 character support. Unicode 15.0 released last week and adds 4,489 new characters, bringing the overall count to 149,186 characters. Among the new characters are 20 new emojis, including the likes of a hair pick, flute, maracas, ginger root, pea pod, moose, donkey, pink heart, and a shaking face. Here's a look at the new Unicode 15 emojis:


Wine 7.18 also adds WoW64 support to the macOS driver, async reader fixes in the GStreamer integration, and 20 known bug fixes. The bug fixes affect software from games like Resident Evil 7 to applications like Bloomberg Terminal, Adobe FrameMaker, KeePassXC, and various other software.

The full list of Wine 7.18 changes can be found over on WineHQ.org.
3 Comments
Related News
Wine 7.17 Released As A Small Update For Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux
Wine 7.16 Released With WoW64 X11 Driver Support, 20 Bug Fixes
Wine-Based CrossOver 22 Released For Enjoying Windows Apps & Games On Linux
Wine-Staging 7.15 Released - Currently At 536 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 7.15 Adds RSA Encryption, Direct2D Command Lists
Wine 7.14 Released With More Improvements, 19 Bug Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
Microsoft & Canonical Bring systemd To WSL