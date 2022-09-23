Wine 7.18 Released With Unicode 15.0 Support, 20 Bug Fixes

Wine 7.18 has been popped this Friday afternoon as the newest bi-weekly development release for this open-source program to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.Wine 7.18 isn't the most exciting development update for end-users but does feature Unicode 15 character support. Unicode 15.0 released last week and adds 4,489 new characters, bringing the overall count to 149,186 characters. Among the new characters are 20 new emojis, including the likes of a hair pick, flute, maracas, ginger root, pea pod, moose, donkey, pink heart, and a shaking face. Here's a look at the new Unicode 15 emojis:

Wine 7.18 also adds WoW64 support to the macOS driver, async reader fixes in the GStreamer integration, and 20 known bug fixes. The bug fixes affect software from games like Resident Evil 7 to applications like Bloomberg Terminal, Adobe FrameMaker, KeePassXC, and various other software.The full list of Wine 7.18 changes can be found over on WineHQ.org