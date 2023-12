WayVNC 0.8 Preparing Transient Seats, Automatic Server-Side Resizing & Detached Mode

WayVNC v0.8 is working its way toward release as a VNC server for wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Sway. WayVNC continues to make it quite easy to have VNC support for Wayland desktops employing wlroots and this next release brings even more features.WayVNC 0.8-rc0 was released on Sunday as the first step towards this next feature release. WayVNC 0.8 is bringing transient seats via wiring up the new ext-transient-seat-v1 protocol. The ext_transient_seat_v1 extension was originally drafted three years ago but recently was finally merged. This transient seat protocol for Wayland is intended for virtual input protocols like virtual keyboard/pointers for creating new independent seats that will be removed from the compositor when the client destroys its transient seat. The current protocol text can be found via wayland-protocols

WayVNC 0.8 is alos working on automatic server-side resizing of headless outputs. The third main feature being worked on for WayVNC 0.8 is supporting a detached mode. In the WayVNC detached mode, this VNC support can be attached and detached from a running compositor.More details on the WayVNC 0.8-rc0 changes can be found via the project's GitHub