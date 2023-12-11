WayVNC 0.8 Preparing Transient Seats, Automatic Server-Side Resizing & Detached Mode
WayVNC v0.8 is working its way toward release as a VNC server for wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Sway. WayVNC continues to make it quite easy to have VNC support for Wayland desktops employing wlroots and this next release brings even more features.
WayVNC 0.8-rc0 was released on Sunday as the first step towards this next feature release. WayVNC 0.8 is bringing transient seats via wiring up the new ext-transient-seat-v1 protocol. The ext_transient_seat_v1 extension was originally drafted three years ago but recently was finally merged. This transient seat protocol for Wayland is intended for virtual input protocols like virtual keyboard/pointers for creating new independent seats that will be removed from the compositor when the client destroys its transient seat. The current protocol text can be found via wayland-protocols.
WayVNC 0.8 is alos working on automatic server-side resizing of headless outputs. The third main feature being worked on for WayVNC 0.8 is supporting a detached mode. In the WayVNC detached mode, this VNC support can be attached and detached from a running compositor.
More details on the WayVNC 0.8-rc0 changes can be found via the project's GitHub.
