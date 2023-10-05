Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
WayVNC 0.7 Released As VNC Server For Wlroots-Based Wayland Compositors
WayVNC 0.7 adds multi-seat support to allow multiple users to collaborate, with each user having their own cursor and keyboard focus. WayVNC 0.7 also adds WebSockets support for use with noVNC as an alternative to regular TCP socket handling, software pixel buffers with fewer than 32 bits per pixel are now supported, a new RSA-based authentication method with encryption is introduced, various bug fixes, and a variety of other enhancements and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the WayVNC 0.7 Wayland VNC server via GitHub. WayVNC 0.7.1 was released an hour later to fix the version requirements for dealing with Neat VNC.