WayVNC 0.7 Released As VNC Server For Wlroots-Based Wayland Compositors

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 5 October 2023 at 08:55 AM EDT. 20 Comments
WayVNC 0.7 was released today as the newest feature update to this VNC server for use with wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Sway. WayVNC will dynamically attach to running Wayland sessions and allow for convenient VNC server support.

WayVNC 0.7 adds multi-seat support to allow multiple users to collaborate, with each user having their own cursor and keyboard focus. WayVNC 0.7 also adds WebSockets support for use with noVNC as an alternative to regular TCP socket handling, software pixel buffers with fewer than 32 bits per pixel are now supported, a new RSA-based authentication method with encryption is introduced, various bug fixes, and a variety of other enhancements and fixes.

WayVNC launch command


Downloads and more details on the WayVNC 0.7 Wayland VNC server via GitHub. WayVNC 0.7.1 was released an hour later to fix the version requirements for dealing with Neat VNC.
