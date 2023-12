Vulkan 1.3.273 Released With KHR Calibrated Timestamps Extension

Vulkan 1.3.273 was released today as the latest weekly update to this high performance graphics and compute API.This week with Vulkan 1.3.273 are two new extensions: VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps and VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor.VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps is a promotion of the existing VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps extension to now being under the formal Khronos "KHR" umbrella. VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps from AMD / Intel / RasterGrid / Valve is an interface to query calibrated timestamps obtained quasi-simultaneously from two time domains. This can be important for VR/AR and other purposes for ensuring calibrated/synced presentation.The other new extension is VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor that is based on the existing VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor. The VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor extension adds a new property to indicate support for non-zero values. This allows the extension to be supported on implementations that traditionally only supported OpenGL ES.More details on all of the Vulkan 1.3.273 changes via Vulkan-Docs on GitHub