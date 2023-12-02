Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Vulkan 1.3.272 Published With Two New Extensions
Vulkan 1.3.272 has the usual assortment of various bug fixes and clarifications to the spec that built up over the past week. Besides resolving a handful of issues, there are two new extensions this round.
VK_EXT_layer_settings is the first new extension and was worked on by the likes of LunarG, Google, Khronos, and others. VK_EXT_layer_settings allows for a mechanism to programmatically configure the behavior of Vulkan API layers.
The other new extension is VK_ARM_render_pass_striped from Arm and Mediatek. VK_ARM_render_pass_striped adds support to split a render pass instance into stripes and to get a notification when rendering has completed for each stripe.
More details on the new extensions and other changes with Vulkan 1.3.272 via GitHub.