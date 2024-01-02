Vim 9.1 Released With Smooth Scrolling, Support For Vim9 Classes

Out today in kicking off the new year is a new release of Vim, the powerful screen-based text editor.Vim 9.1 is considered primarily a bug fix release with "hundreds of bug fixes" in tow but also a few new features. Vim 9.1 now supports Vim9 classes and objects for the Vim9 scripting language, a new ":defer" command, support for adding virtual-text to a buffer like for language server features, smooth scrolling support, updated OpenVMS support, and XXD has been updated to support color output.



