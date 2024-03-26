Intel VA-API 2.21 Library Adds Intel Xe Kernel Driver Support, AV1 & Windows Fixes

Intel engineers that maintain the common VA-API library "libva" today released version 2.21 with several fixes and additions for this Video Acceleration API support.The common libva 2.21 library adds a driver name map for supporting the new Intel Xe kernel mode driver. Intel Xe was merged in Linux 6.8 and is an experimental driver option for generations prior to Lunar Lake. It's off to a nice start and now with libva 2.21 is the proper mapping for those using the Xe driver as opposed to the existing i915 driver.

Libva 2.21 also adds allow_content_tools and force_intger_mv to the AV1 encode code, various Windows specific platform fixes/additions, a fix for when all Wayland backends fail, Continuous Integration (CI) updates, and various build updates.Downloads and the full list of libva 2.21 VA-API library changes via GitHub