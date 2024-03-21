Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Now Supports Dynamic Rendering

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 March 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT.
Merged this week into Mesa 24.1 for the Broadcom VideoCore V3DV Vulkan driver that is most notably used by the latest Raspberry Pi boards is support for VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering.

This Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver now has support for dynamic rendering! This prominent Vulkan addition has been around since 2021 and is supported by the prominent open-source Vulkan drivers. Those unfamiliar with Vulkan dynamic rendering can learn all the technical intricacies via the Vulkan documentation but long story short it overcomes complaints around Vulkan render passes.

Raspberry Pi 5


The V3DV dynamic rendering support landed in Mesa 24.1 via this merge request thanks to Igalia developers. Various game engines and other software are already prepared to make use of the dynamic rendering. VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering is also one of the requirements for Vulkan 1.3 support.
