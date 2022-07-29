Raspberry Pi V3DV Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.2

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 29 July 2022 at 04:53 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The Mesa V3DV open-source Vulkan driver for supporting Broadcom VideoCore V/VI graphics that is most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and later is now exposing Vulkan 1.2 support.

Thanks to the work of consulting firm Igalia, V3DV has been nearing Vulkan 1.2 support and yesterday began exposing this newer version of the Vulkan API. The Vulkan 1.2 spec update from 2020 promoted a number of extensions to the core API, improved layering capabilities on top of other 3D graphics APIs, and exposes new hardware capabilities.


Mesa 22.2 will now offer Vulkan 1.2 when using this V3DV driver on the Raspberry Pi 4 with that Arm single board computer now considered conformant.

It was this merge request that landed and pushed Vulkan 1.2 across the finish line for V3DV. Igalia continues working on supporting more Vulkan extensions by this driver as well as pursuing more performance optimizations.
